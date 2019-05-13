Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Activists at Venezuela Embassy served with eviction notice
by The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2019 10:10 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — U.S. authorities have served an eviction notice to activists who have stayed for more than a month inside the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, and asked them to leave immediately.
Brian Becker, national director of the Answer Coalition, which supports the activists, said a few of them remain inside the building and they will not leave voluntarily.
Becker says police on Monday cut the chains that were locking the front gate and handed the order to activists who came to the ground level to meet them.
The activists are inside the embassy because they consider Nicolas Maduro the legitimate president of Venezuela. The U.S. and 50 other countries say Maduro’s re-election was fraudulent and have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president.
The Associated Press
