3 people dead, 2 injured following St. Louis shooting

St. Louis Police say five people have been shot, including three who have died, following a shooting on the city’s north side.

Authorities say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Shreve.

Police said one victim is in critical condition, while another is in serious but stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.

The Associated Press

