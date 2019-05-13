Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 killed in shootout in Mexico City market neighbourhood
by The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2019 9:48 pm EDT
Mexico City authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of three men in the Tepito neighbourhood, which is known for its expansive street market and counterfeit goods trade.
The city prosecutor’s office says a shootout Monday evening left two dead in the street and a third dead inside an electronics market. A fourth person was wounded. The motive was under investigation.
Separately, Mexico City prosecutors say a man was shot to death in the upscale Polanco neighbourhood Monday afternoon. The man died in the street.
In a third case, authorities say a woman in an SUV asked someone for help unloading a package in the north side neighbourhood of Zona Escolar. That person summoned police, who found a man’s body wrapped in blankets. The woman fled before officers arrived.
The Associated Press
