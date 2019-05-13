Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
20-year sentence ordered in Kansas City bar district killing
by The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2019 8:20 am EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A convicted felon has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing another man in Kansas City’s Westport bar and entertainment district after he was linked to the crime through DNA collected from a cup and straw.
Thirty-six-year-old Tyre Jackson, of Kansas City, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the October 2016 killing of 25-year-old Derrick Jones. He also pleaded guilty to a December 2016 robbery.
Court records say Jones was shot during a robbery and carjacking. DNA testing was conducted on a Styrofoam cup recovered from the scene because Jackson was seen with such a cup on surveillance video. Jackson was on probation at the time in a robbery and kidnapping case.
Charges are pending against a second suspect.
The Associated Press
