White House hopefuls swarm rival's home turf of California
by Brian Slodysko, The Associated Press
Posted May 12, 2019 8:24 am EDT
FILE - In a Monday, April 29, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, left, takes a selfie with Anne Kelly, center, Director of the Sierra Nevada Research Stations and environmental advocate Leslie Martinez, in Yosemite National Park, Calif. The Democrats who want to be president are swarming California, competing for campaign cash and media attention while courting longtime allies of home-state Sen. Kamala Harris on their rival's own turf. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The Democrats who want to be president are swarming California. They’re competing for campaign cash and media attention while courting longtime allies of home-state Sen. Kamala Harris on their rival’s own turf.
Democrats have long relied on California for political money, but the state has drawn a greater focus after moving up the date of its 2020 primary.
For Harris, what once seemed to be a formidable wall of support appears to have softened.
Her aides have said California is central to their strategy to win the nomination, and they cite endorsements from elected officials as Harris plows her way through fundraisers. But Harris has trailed some others in recent state polls.