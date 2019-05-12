UN leader arrives in New Zealand on climate change trip

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in New Zealand as part of a trip to the South Pacific to highlight the issue of climate change.

Guterres plans to spend three days in New Zealand where he will meet with Muslim leaders in Christchurch to show solidarity following the March 15 slaughter of 51 worshippers by a gunman who attacked two mosques during Friday prayers.

Guterres also plans to visit the South Pacific island nations of Fiji, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

In Fiji, Guterres will meet with leaders and senior government officials from members of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Climate change poses an existential risk to some low-lying Pacific islands. The secretary-general’s trip comes ahead of the Climate Action Summit that he plans to convene in September in New York.

The Associated Press





