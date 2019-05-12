Sporting Life 10K means plenty of downtown road closures

More than 21,000 people are expected to lace it up for the Sporting Life 10K run today.

Since its inception, the event has raised over $21-million for Camp Ooch, giving thousands of kids with cancer the chance to just be kids.

There are a slew of road closures as a result of the race:

-Yonge St. from Davisville Ave. to Richmond St.

-Richmond St. from Yonge St. to Jarvis St.

-Jarvis S. from Richmond St. to Adelaide St.

-Adelaide St. from Jarvis St. to York St.

-York St. from Adelaide St. to Richmond St.

-Richmond St. from York St. to Peter St.

-Peter St. from Richmond St. to Front St.

-Front St. from Peter St. to Bathurst St.

-Bathurst St. from Front St. to Fort York Bvld.

-Fort York Bvld from Bathurst St. to just west of Angelique St. north of Fleet St.

The streets will re-open as soon as the last participant passes through each section and the Toronto Police Department deems it safe to re-open the roads.