Sporting Life 10K means plenty of downtown road closures
by News Staff
Posted May 12, 2019 7:26 am EDT
More than 21,000 people are expected to lace it up for the Sporting Life 10K run today.
Since its inception, the event has raised over $21-million for Camp Ooch, giving thousands of kids with cancer the chance to just be kids.
There are a slew of road closures as a result of the race:
-Yonge St. from Davisville Ave. to Richmond St.
-Richmond St. from Yonge St. to Jarvis St.
-Jarvis S. from Richmond St. to Adelaide St.
-Adelaide St. from Jarvis St. to York St.
-York St. from Adelaide St. to Richmond St.
-Richmond St. from York St. to Peter St.
-Peter St. from Richmond St. to Front St.
-Front St. from Peter St. to Bathurst St.
-Bathurst St. from Front St. to Fort York Bvld.
-Fort York Bvld from Bathurst St. to just west of Angelique St. north of Fleet St.
The streets will re-open as soon as the last participant passes through each section and the Toronto Police Department deems it safe to re-open the roads.