Spain says 52 migrants climb fence into its African enclave
by Barry Hatton, The Associated Press
Posted May 12, 2019 6:54 am EDT
LISBON, Portugal — Spanish authorities say 52 migrants have climbed a guarded fence to gain entry into Spain’s North African enclave of Melilla from Morocco.
An official with the Spanish Interior Ministry in Melilla says four police officer and one migrant sustained light injuries as the group scaled the high fence around dawn Sunday.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity, in line with government rules.
Spain’s proximity to North Africa has made it a target for migrants trying to reach the European Union. The migrants try to get in either by land via Spain’s two North African enclaves or by crossing the Mediterranean Sea in small boats.
Spain became the leading entry point to Europe last year, with some 60,000 migrants arriving irregularly, almost all of them by sea.
Barry Hatton, The Associated Press
