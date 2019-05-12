Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Scholarships given to visit Tryon Palace, 1st state capitol
by The Associated Press
Posted May 12, 2019 9:05 am EDT
NEW BERN, N.C. — Almost 2,000 students will receive scholarships to take a field trip to Tryon Palace in New Bern, North Carolina’s first permanent state capitol.
Tryon Palace officials say 1,775 students at 16 Title 1 schools will receive scholarships to visit the historic site . Title I schools meet certain guidelines for the number of students who are economically disadvantaged.
The Tryon Palace Foundation raised the money for the field trips with donations from individuals. The foundation president says the field trips are important because experiencing history is different from merely reading about it.
Most of the schools receiving the scholarships are in eastern North Carolina.
Applications to attend a field trip next year will be accepted Aug. 15 through Sept. 30.
The Associated Press
