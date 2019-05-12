Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Officials: Rapper Kodak Black arrested on weapons charges
by The Associated Press
Posted May 12, 2019 11:56 am EDT
MIAMI — Officials say Florida rapper Kodak Black was arrested on federal and state weapons charges just before he was to perform at a hip-hop festival.
The U.S. Marshals office says in a news release that the 21-year-old Black was taken into custody Saturday at the Rolling Loud Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The statement didn’t elaborate.
Authorities say Black will make an initial appearance in Miami federal court Monday. Court records don’t list a lawyer for him. His real name is Bill Kapri.
The rapper has been arrested numerous times previously, including last month on drug and weapons charges as he crossed from Canada into the U.S.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Miami-Dade County police were also involved in the most recent arrest.
