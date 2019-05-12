Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $12 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for the $12.5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 15 will be approximately $15 million.

The Canadian Press

