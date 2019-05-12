Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexico capital advises residents to stay inside due to fires
by The Associated Press
Posted May 12, 2019 2:39 pm EDT
Mexico City has warned residents to remain indoors as forest and brush fires carpet the metropolis in smoke.
The Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis said Sunday that the air was polluted with high levels of solid particles, such as ash, that can cause respiratory problems and other illnesses upon prolonged inhalation.
In recent days, 258 firefighters have been dispatched to extinguish 13 brush fires, four fires on barren plots of land, two house fires, a forest fire and a blaze at an industrial warehouse in the capital. In the nearby state of Mexico, 992 firefighters have been sent to fight 30 fires.
At the same time, blazes in the southern states of Oaxaca and Guerrero —combined with a high-pressure weather system— are carrying contaminants into the Valley of Mexico.
The Associated Press
