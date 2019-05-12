Loading articles...

Male struck by bus at Midland and Sheppard

Last Updated May 12, 2019 at 7:35 pm EDT

A male is being rushed to hospital after being struck by a bus at Midland and Sheppard Avenues Sunday.

Police were called to the scene just before 7 a.m.

The victim was found unconscious, but breathing and was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The bus remained on the scene.

Sheppard is closed westbound at Midland and the northbound lanes on Midland are also blocked.

