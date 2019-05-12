Male injured after shooting in Kingsview Village

One male has shown up in hospital after a shooting in Kingsview Village Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to Islington Avenue and Adriatic Road around 2 p.m. to a sounds of gunshots.

No evidence of a shooting was initially found on the scene, but a victim of the shooting was found at a hospital in the west end.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

There’s no word yet on any suspects at this point.