Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Panama area near Costa Rica

MEXICO CITY — A strong earthquake has struck as a lightly populated area of Panama near its border with Costa Rica. There are no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a 6.1 preliminary magnitude and was centred seven kilometres (four miles) southeast of the town of Plaza de Caisan. The quake occurred at a depth of about 37 kilometres (22 miles).

The Associated Press