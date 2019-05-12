Kensington Market tip jar thief arrested

A man who allegedly stole a tip jar from a Kensington Market restaurant has been arrested.

Police say a man wearing Joker face paint entered the restaurant on May 5 and took a tip jar near the cash register.

Security footage shows the man talking to an employee at the cash register, and when she turns around, he puts the jar into his jacket and leaves the restaurant.

Timothy Lubin, 29, of Toronto was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count of theft.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.