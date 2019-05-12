Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Eastern Ontario communities reeling as Ottawa River hits historic high
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2019 2:52 pm EDT
OTTAWA — Soldiers with the Canadian Armed Forces are working to try and save homes in eastern Ontario communities that have declared states of emergency due to historic water levels in some areas.
Laurentian Valley Mayor Steve Bennett says about 40 military members continue to work in his township, along with provincial officials, as hundreds of residents contend with flooding.
Bennett says his township, located along the Ottawa River south of Pembroke, Ont., declared a state of emergency at the end of April but sandbagging efforts continue.
He says the experience has been straining for everyone including office staff, road crews and volunteers.
Nearby Pembroke also remains in a state of emergency, as does the City of Ottawa.
The nation’s capital made the declaration on April 25, which prompted assistance from the province and the Canadian Armed Forces.
The Canadian Press
