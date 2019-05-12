Bills seek special consent for pelvic exams under anesthesia

Lawmakers in several states want to make sure women needing surgery have a chance to say no to a medical student examining them while they’re under anesthesia.

Bills introduced in roughly a dozen states this year would require that women undergoing gynecological surgeries give explicit approval to a pelvic exam beforehand.

Patient consent for such exams has gained renewed attention given evolving cultural attitudes in the #MeToo era.

Utah became the seventh state overall to require specific consent. Similar bills have passed the legislatures in Maryland and New York.

Some medical experts say the proposals are unnecessary intrusions into patient care.

Jennifer McDermott And Carla K. Johnson, The Associated Press