Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Bills seek special consent for pelvic exams under anesthesia
by Jennifer McDermott And Carla K. Johnson, The Associated Press
Posted May 12, 2019 8:24 am EDT
In this April 29, 2019, photo, Dr. Laura Baecher-Lind, director of women's care at Tufts Medical Center, poses for a photo in an exam room at the medical center in Boston. Lawmakers in several states say they were alarmed to learn it's still possible for medical students to do pelvic exams on anesthetized women without explicit consent, especially given evolving cultural attitudes in the #MeToo era. Doctors discuss consent forms with gynecology patients, inform them that students may participate in pelvic exams and ask for consent, said Baecher-Lind. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Lawmakers in several states want to make sure women needing surgery have a chance to say no to a medical student examining them while they’re under anesthesia.
Bills introduced in roughly a dozen states this year would require that women undergoing gynecological surgeries give explicit approval to a pelvic exam beforehand.
Patient consent for such exams has gained renewed attention given evolving cultural attitudes in the #MeToo era.
Utah became the seventh state overall to require specific consent. Similar bills have passed the legislatures in Maryland and New York.
Some medical experts say the proposals are unnecessary intrusions into patient care.
Jennifer McDermott And Carla K. Johnson, The Associated Press