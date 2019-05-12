The Beer Store union launches ads against Doug Ford

The Beer Store Union has launched an anti-Doug Ford ad campaign, amid their claims that jobs will be lost and beer prices will go up if alcohol makes it’s way to corner stores.

The three ads began airing across the province on Sunday.

The campaign is urging Premier Ford and the Ontario government not to expand to alcohol sales to corner stores.

Early last week, the Chair of The Beer Store’s board, Charlie Angelakos, wrote a letter to Finance Minister Vic Fedeli, echoing a similar message.

“The addition of a significant number of new beer retail outlets would put the viability of The Beer Store’s retail business in question and undermine our efficient, low-cost distribution system,” said Angelakos. “Doing this would result in significantly higher costs and beer prices and put the jobs of The Beer Store’s 7,000 employees at risk.”

Premier Ford’s so-called “booze czar” Ken Hughes told 680 NEWS that he could not say how much tax payers may be on the hook for.

“I can’t answer that question because we’re having conversations with pretty well everyone in the whole industry.”