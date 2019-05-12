Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Afghan official: gunmen kill provincial intelligence officer
by Rahim Faiez, The Associated Press
Posted May 12, 2019 4:51 am EDT
KABUL — An Afghan official says unidentified gunmen killed a deputy intelligence director for northern Baghlan province.
The provincial official says Abdul Ghafour Mahmoud was shot Sunday while travelling to the capital, Kabul, and another intelligence agent was wounded. The official spoke anonymously because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
He says the attack took place on the outskirts of Baghlan’s provincial capital, Puli Khumri, and an investigation is underway. He says it’s still unclear if one or more gunmen carried out the attack before fleeing the scene.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting, but provincial officials blamed Taliban insurgents who are active in the province and have repeatedly targeted government officials and Afghan security forces.
Rahim Faiez, The Associated Press
