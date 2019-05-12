Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
50 trombones given out to honour slain Parkland student
by The Associated Press
Posted May 12, 2019 12:10 pm EDT
PARKLAND, Fla. — Fifty special trombones have been given out to band students throughout Florida in honour of a teenager who died in the Parkland high school shooting.
The South Florida SunSentinel reports that $50,000 worth of the instruments were awarded Saturday in honour of 14-year-old Alex Schachter, who was a trombone player in the marching band at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Alex was one of 17 people killed by a gunman at the school in February 2018.
The instruments are engraved with a motif combining Alex’s name and a trombone. The money was raised in part by other students playing music on street corners and intersections over the past few months.
Alex’s father, Max Schachter, says because of the gift, his son’s love of music is “expanding all across the state.”
The Associated Press
