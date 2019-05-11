Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Voting in Indian elections reaches next-to-last phase
by The Associated Press
Posted May 11, 2019 10:28 pm EDT
Election officers carry electronic voting machines as they proceed toward their allotted polling stations on the eve of polling in Prayagraj,India , Saturday, May 11, 2019. The sixth phase of the seven-phased general elections will be held Sunday. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
NEW DELHI — Indians are voting in the next-to-last round of 6-week-long national elections, marked by a highly acrimonious campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flaying the opposition Congress party rival Rahul Gandhi for the country’s ills.
Sunday’s voting in 59 constituencies, including seven in the Indian capital, will complete polling for 483 of 543 seats in the lower house of Parliament. The voting for the remaining 60 seats will be held on May 19.
Votes will be counted on May 23.
Turnout in the first five phases averaged 67%, nearly the same as in 2014 elections that brought Modi to power.
Opinion polls say Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party continues to be the front-runner, but it is likely to return with a lesser number of 282 seats.