Tory targets PC MPPs over provincial child care cuts

Mayor John Tory has sent a letter to Toronto Conservative MPPs, warning them that provincial child care cuts will hurt families in their ridings.

The 11 letters sent out Friday outline the total number of child care spaces at risk in that particular riding as well as the number of children on the waitlist for subsidies.

Tory claims the changes proposed by the Ford government will result in an $84-million cut to the city’s 2019 budget, jeopardizing subsidies for more than 6,000 familes. He adds that even with the newly created Child Care Tax Credit to help defray child care costs, some parents will not be able to “afford” to work.

“Affordable and accessible child care is essential to help parents re-enter the workforce and stimulate the economy,” Tory says in the letter. “As you know, many residents in your riding could not afford to cover these costs without assistance. Reducing the allocation to Toronto’s child care funding will force more families to make hard choices about the future of their children.”

Tory says the changes were communicated to the city on April 18 without consultation and made retroactive to April 1 which was weeks after the 2019 budget was finalized.

He calls on the MPPs to urge Education Minister Lisa Thompson to reverse the “unilateral, retroactive acts, especially because no one sought or received a mandate in the election to cut child care.”

Below is a copy of one of the letters sent by the Tory:

John Tory Child Care Letter by CityNewsToronto on Scribd