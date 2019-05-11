Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Problem bear shot in Anchorage; resident wounds Kodiak bear
by The Associated Press
Posted May 11, 2019 11:58 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Brown bears emerging from winter dens have caused problems in two Alaska communities.
The Anchorage Daily News reports state biologists shot and killed a brown bear in the foothills above Anchorage.
Alaska Department of Fish and Game spokesman Ken Marsh says the animal tried to enter a chicken pen and showed no fear of people.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports wildlife officials are trying to track down a bear that was shot and wounded Tuesday night after it broke a screen door at a home in the foothills of Pillar Mountain.
Kodiak police earlier Tuesday fired nonlethal rounds to drive the bear away from the city’s west side.
A bear last month killed a resident’s dog. The owner says it’s the same bear but officials have not confirmed a connection.
The Associated Press
