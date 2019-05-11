Police warn parents after girls approached by stranger offering candy in Brampton

Peel police have put out a warning after two girls were approached by a stranger offering candy on Friday.

It reportedly happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Chipwood Crescent and Archdekin Drive in Brampton

Police say a man pulled up next to them driving a black four-door S-U-V and said “Do you guys want some candy?”

The girls ran away while the man reportedly laughed and sped off in an unknown direction. The two young girls also mentioned there was a younger black female in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle, who appeared around 10 years old.

The driver is described as a black male around 18 years old.

Police are concerned and would like anyone who may have security footage in the area or witnessed the incident to contact investigators.