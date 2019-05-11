Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: South Dakota man stole sex toys from couple's house
by The Associated Press
Posted May 11, 2019 12:11 pm EDT
TYNDALL, S.D. — A South Dakota man is accused of stealing $500 worth of sex toys from a couple’s home over a period of about two years.
The Argus Leader reports that 25-year-old Brody Fuchs, of Tyndall (TIN’-duhl), is charged with second-degree burglary.
Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian McGuire says Fuchs took “a bunch” of the items from a residence in Tyndall, which is near the Nebraska border.
An affidavit says the couple had installed a camera system inside the house, which caught Fuchs entering the home for about 40 seconds, then leaving. A deputy recovered a number of sex toys during a search of the suspect’s residence.
McGuire did not say whether Fuchs knew the couple.
A phone number for Fuchs could not be found.
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the deputy’s last name.
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com