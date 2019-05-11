Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police release names of 2 women beaten to death in Michigan
by The Associated Press
Posted May 11, 2019 10:49 am EDT
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have released the names of two women who were found beaten to death after a man showed cellphone photos of the bodies to police during a traffic stop in Michigan.
The Ingham County sheriff’s office says Saturday that the victims are 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston. Police found their bodies Friday in separate communities near Lansing.
A 26-year-old Delta Township man is expected to be arraigned in their deaths in the coming days.
Authorities say he was arrested following a traffic stop early Friday on Interstate 69. Police began searching for him after an ex-girlfriend reported that he was violating a personal protection order by knocking on her door and sending disturbing text messages. She’s not among the victims.
