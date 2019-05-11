Police investigate after young man killed in Brossard, Que., restaurant shooting

LONGUEUIL, Que. — Police say a murder investigation is underway after a young man was shot to death at a restaurant in Brossard, Que.

Longueuil police say a man opened fire in a restaurant in the city’s DIX30 neighbourhood Friday night, and the 25-year-old victim died of his injuries in hospital Saturday morning.

He was not known to police, and the motive of the shooting is unknown.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday inside a restaurant on Leduc Boulevard, south of Montreal, according to Longueuil police spokeswoman Melanie Mercille.

A torched vehicle was found near the scene on Chemin des Prairies, but Mercille could not confirm whether it was related to the shooting.

The suspect, who fled on foot toward Highway 10, had not been located as of this morning.

Police erected a security perimeter around the crime scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The Montreal area has seen two fatal shootings in crowded public places in a week.

Last Saturday night, a man linked to organized crime was shot dead in a hotel in Laval, Que., on the Highway 15 service road.

The victim, Salvatore Scoppa, 49, was shot at around 10 p.m.

Police have not caught the suspect.

The Canadian Press