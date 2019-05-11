Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Murder suspect wounded in shootout with California police
by The Associated Press
Posted May 11, 2019 5:57 pm EDT
This photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows a man leaning out the passenger-side window of a car at top left, shooting at pursuing police vehicles as officers take cover, during a wild car chase in the Los Angeles area Friday afternoon, May 10, 2019. The car finally came to a halt in the Los Angeles suburb of Vernon, where the woman driver, who had blood on her shirt, surrendered. The gunman remained in the car. The man, who appeared to be wounded, was removed from the car and his condition was not immediately known. (KABC-TV via AP)
DOWNEY, Calif. — A man suspected of killing a liquor store owner near Los Angeles is hospitalized with at least one gunshot wound suffered during a shootout with police at the end of a chase.
The county sheriff’s department says the man is in critical condition Saturday.
He is believed to be the gunman who walked into a Downey liquor store on Tuesday and shot down its owner.
The high-speed chase began Friday afternoon when a black Prius he was riding in refused to pull over. During the pursuit, the suspect fired a large-calibre revolver at police.
It ended when traffic trapped the Prius and police who pulled up in the next lane riddled the car with gunfire.
Authorities said a woman driving the Prius was shot, but her injury was not life-threatening.