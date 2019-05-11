Mexico arrests owner of school that collapsed in earthquake

MEXICO CITY — Police have arrested the owner of an elementary school that collapsed in Mexico City during the magnitude 7.1 earthquake in September 2017.

Mexico City Attorney General Ernestina Godoy said Saturday that Mónica García Villegas was apprehended at a restaurant on the south side of the capital thanks to an email tip sent to authorities. García is expected to be charged with homicide.

The collapse of the Enrique Rebsamen school killed 37 people and shed light on shoddy structures. Officials have said the owner built an apartment for herself on top of the school wing that fell down, which may have played a role in the tragedy.

The search for survivors captured the attention of people worldwide.

The earthquake killed 228 people in the capital and 141 others in nearby states.

The Associated Press