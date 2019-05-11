Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man gets life in prison for lighting homeless woman on fire
by The Associated Press
Posted May 11, 2019 3:56 pm EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A homeless man who lit a homeless West Virginia woman on fire as she slept has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
News outlets report Carl Tramane Magee III was sentenced Friday in Kanawha County Circuit Court. A jury found him guilty of murder by arson in March and later recommended no mercy.
Police said the 44-year-old woman was asleep on a Charleston porch in July 2017 when Magee poured gasoline on her and lit her on fire. Video from a surveillance camera showed Magee going up to the porch with a gas can and a fire igniting.
Magee also was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison on a separate burglary charge. Authorities say Magee is from California but they didn’t give his hometown.
The Associated Press
