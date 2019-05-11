Loading articles...

Man, 81, faces child porn charges following arrest by Toronto police

Last Updated May 11, 2019 at 3:31 pm EDT

Toronto police have charged an 81-year-old man as part of an investigation into possession of child sex abuse material.

Two of the charges relate to possession of child pornography.

Joseph Reischer of Toronto was also charged with obstructing a peace officer, failing to attend court and three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

Police say he was arrested Friday in the Lansdowne Avenue and Queen Street West area.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance Saturday at Old City Hall.

