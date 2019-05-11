Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Harvard won't renew Weinstein lawyer as student house dean
by The Associated Press
Posted May 11, 2019 3:45 pm EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Harvard faculty member who decided to represent Harvey Weinstein at his rape trial is losing his position as head of a student house at the college.
Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana said in a written statement Saturday that he would not renew the appointments of Ronald Sullivan and his wife, Stephanie Robinson, citing concerns about the climate at Winthop House, which he described as serious and numerous.
Sullivan lives at the house and supervises students there.
Some students and faculty members have faulted Sullivan’s decision to represent Weinstein and his response to concerns raised by students.
Khurana called the situation regrettable and said actions that have been taken to improve the climate have been ineffective.
Sullivan did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Boston Globe.