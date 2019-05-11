Loading articles...

Gas leak forces closure and evacuation of Queen Street

A number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a significant gas leak on Queen Street.

Police say they were called, along with Toronto Fire, to the area of Queen Street West and Denison Avenue after a construction worker struck a gas line around 9 a.m.

A police spokesperson tells 680 News the evacuation is a precautionary move at this point.

Queen Street West is closed from Portland Avenue to Denison Avenue while southbound Denison Avenue is closed at Wolesley Street.

