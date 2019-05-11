Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China's Liu says trade talks with US have not broken down
by The Associated Press
Posted May 11, 2019 7:14 am EDT
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He waves to members of the media as he departs the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington, Friday, May 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
BEIJING — Chinese Vice Premier Liu He says trade talks with the U.S. have not broken down.
Hong Kong’s Phoenix TV on Saturday showed Liu telling reporters that the failure to reach an agreement in the tariffs war with the U.S. during meetings in Washington on Thursday and Friday was “a small setback.”
Liu said he was cautiously optimistic. He spoke to reporters before leaving Washington for Beijing after the talks ended with China insisting a deal requires that tariffs on its exports be lifted first.
Liu also said the two sides were disagreeing over the amount of goods China would pledge to purchase from the U.S. to help reduce the American trade deficit.
The Trump administration raised import taxes on billions of dollars in Chinese goods from 10% to 25% Friday.