2 people wanted in arson investigation at Scarborough Dollar Tree

Last Updated May 11, 2019 at 10:22 pm EDT

Toronto police are looking for two persons of interests after a fire was deliberately set inside a Dollar Tree on Warden Avenue. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are looking for two persons of interest wanted in connection with an arson investigation in Scarborough.

Officers were called to a Dollar Tree on Warden Avenue near Eglinton Avenue East around 7 p.m. on Friday.

It’s alleged a fire was deliberately started in the store. Smoke filled the building and customers were evacuated.

There was significant water damage in the dollar store.

Two people were caught on security cameras and investigators are asking anyone who recognizes them to contact police.

