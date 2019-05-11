Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alyssa Milano calls for sex strike, ignites social media
by Ivan Moreno, The Associated Press
Posted May 11, 2019 4:25 pm EDT
Actress Alyssa Milano ignited social media with a tweet calling for women to join her in a sex strike to protest strict abortion bans passed by Republican-controlled legislatures.
The former star of “Charmed” and “Melrose Place” urged women in the tweet Friday night to stop having sex “until we get bodily autonomy back.” Her tweet came days after Georgia became the fourth state in the U.S. to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they’re pregnant.
Milano told The Associated Press on Saturday that “the stakes are never higher than right now” because the laws are “outrageous” and could be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, which conservatives hope will overturn Roe v. Wade.
Ivan Moreno, The Associated Press
