Alumni collect donations for students, staff at York Memorial
by News Staff
Posted May 11, 2019 5:42 pm EDT
Last Updated May 11, 2019 at 6:21 pm EDT
The remnants of York Memorial Collegiate Institute. CITYNEWS
As excavators continue to dig through the rubble of what remains of York Memorial Collegiate Institute, former students gathered to lend a helping hand.
Alumni collected donations of school supplies for students and staff who lose their belongings in the six-alarm fire earlier this week.
Donations were being dropped off at George Harvey C.I. where students will be attending for the remainder of the school year.
Toronto District School Board said they are still in the early stages of assessing the damages to the building and to the what was left behind. They have said once they get access to the site, they will know what options are available for recovering student and staff belongings.
The TDSB tells CityNews they are focused on welcoming students back to school on Monday and once everyone is settled, they will turn their attention to what will happen next year and beyond that.
A GoFundMe for the school has also raised just over $12,500 of it’s $25,000 goal to help restore or preserve some of the historical art that might have been damaged in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.