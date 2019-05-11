Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 gunmen open fire at hotel in SW Pakistan, killing guard
by The Associated Press
Posted May 11, 2019 12:15 pm EDT
QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistani officials say three insurgents armed with rifles and grenades have attacked a hotel in the southwestern coastal town of Gwadar, triggering a shootout in which one hotel guard was killed.
In a statement, the military said the attack on the Pearl Continental hotel took place Saturday and that all the guests were safely evacuated.
A Baluch separatist group, the Baluch Liberation army, claimed responsibility in a statement.
The hotel is located near the port at Gwadar, which was built by Pakistan with China’s help in recent years.
Gwadar lies about 700 kilometres (435 miles) southwest of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. The region has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists who demand a greater share of the province’s natural gas and mineral resources.
