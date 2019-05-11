12-year-old dials 911, asking police to find him a new family

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding everyone about the toll a 911 call takes on resources after officers in Norfolk County recently responded to a false call.

Police say a 12-year-old boy in the Brantford area dialed 911, asking police to find him a new family.

Investigators showed up at the boy’s home address and learned he made the call after becoming upset when his parents asked him to get off the internet to help wash some dishes.

“The use of 9-1-1 for emergency response continues to save lives when used appropriately and the OPP want those who need urgent help to use 9-1-1,” police said in a release. “The OPP also encourages families to discuss proper use of 9-1-1 to prevent hang ups and misdials from occurring.”

On average, police say it takes at least two officers approximately 30 minutes to respond, investigate and clear 911 calls, putting enormous pressure on OPP resources when officers respond to unnecessary calls that can be prevented.