Veteran Toronto cop charged with extortion, making threats

A veteran Toronto police officer has been charged with allegedly threatening someone over a debt.

Constable Lionel Sean Peters allegedly showed at a home in his full police uniform including his gun belt, firearm and hat, at around 7 a.m. on April 22.

The victim claims the officer then allegedly threatened him over a debt owed to a third party. He filed a complaint with the TPS the same day.

The Professional Standards Unit began investigating and Const. Peters was arrested on Thursday. His use of force equipment, including his service pistol, was also allegedly found to be stored improperly at the time of his arrest.

Const. Peters, 42, is charged with threaten bodily harm, extortion, breach of trust by a public officer and careless storage.

The 17-year veteran has also been suspended. He appeared in court on Friday and is being held for a bail hearing on Monday.

The third party, identified as Prakesh Manoharan, has also been arrested and charged with extortion and threatening bodily harm