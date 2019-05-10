Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trudeau says B.C. money laundering report is 'extremely alarming'
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2019 2:55 pm EDT
EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a report out of British Columbia on the extent that criminals are laundering their dirty money in Canada is extremely alarming and absolutely unacceptable.
The report, done by a B.C. government panel, estimates $5 billion was laundered through the province’s real-estate market last year out of $47 billion in Canada as a whole.
The report estimates that illegal cash increased the cost of buying a home in B.C. by five per cent.
Trudeau says the report shows money laundering is hurting everyday people by disrupting the housing market and it needs to be stopped.
He says the federal government has strengthened audits on real- estate transactions, and federal Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair is working with provinces to do more.
Attorney General David Eby says money laundering is a national crisis.