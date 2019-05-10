Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Thousands protest in Rio against education budget cuts
by The Associated Press
Posted May 10, 2019 8:15 pm EDT
A supporter of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wears a head band that reads "Free Lula" during a protest against cuts in Brazil's public education sector at Cinelandia square, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, May 10, 2019. In recent weeks, Brazil's Education Ministry has unveiled a series of budget cuts impacting all sectors of education from early childhood to post-graduate students. Universities were hit by 30% cut of their discretionary expenses and future scholarships for masters and PhD students were suspended. (AP Photo/Ricardo Borges)
RIO DE JANEIRO — Thousands of people are gathering in Rio de Janeiro to protest against budget cuts to Brazil’s public education sector.
Students and teachers gathered in the city’s centre Friday to oppose the measures imposed by the administration of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.
In recent weeks, the Education Ministry has unveiled a series of cuts impacting all sectors of education from early childhood to post-graduate students.
Universities were hit by a 30% cut to their discretionary expenses and future scholarships for masters and PhD students were suspended.
Protesters were joined by Fernando Haddad, who ran in the last presidential race backed by the Workers’ Party.
Haddad was expected to speak at the event later Friday. Since his defeat, the former presidential candidate has rarely been seen participating in protests.