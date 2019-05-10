Suspects in Colorado school shooting due back in court

DENVER — Both suspects in a suburban Denver school shooting are due back in court as prosecutors file charges in the attack that killed a student and wounded eight others.

Prosecutors also are expected to decide Friday whether to charge the younger suspect as an adult.

Authorities have identified the suspects as 18-year-old Devon Erickson and 16-year-old Maya McKinney, whose attorney said uses male pronouns and the name Alec.

The two allegedly opened fire at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday, just miles away from Columbine High School and a few weeks after the 20th anniversary of a massacre there.

Investigators have not discussed a motive for the shooting.

Witnesses have said 18-year-old student Kendrick Castillo was killed after charging at one of the shooters and pinning him to the wall.

P. Solomon Banda And Kathleen Foody, The Associated Press





