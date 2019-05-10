Student 'geek squads' maintain school devices, help teachers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — IPads and laptops are as common as paper and pencil in many of the nation’s classrooms. So are the cracked screens, stuck keys and dead batteries that go with them.

For some districts, the solution is student “geek squads” that let students hone technical skills while pitching in with the upkeep of technology they’ve grown up with.

Members of Buffalo Public Schools’ tech squads make field trips to an Apple store to learn technical support.

At Oliver W. Winch Middle in South Glens Falls, “Tech Team Junior” members work out of the library and after school to service student Chromebooks.

A survey by the Consortium for School Networking suggests that in 2018, 59% of high schools and 63% of middle schools reported that each of their students had access to their own device.

Carolyn Thompson, The Associated Press