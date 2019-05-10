Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Student 'geek squads' maintain school devices, help teachers
by Carolyn Thompson, The Associated Press
Posted May 10, 2019 1:41 am EDT
In this March 13, 2019, photo, student technology interns help a teacher fill out a form requesting technical help at Bennett High School in Buffalo, N.Y. The district and others around the country are increasingly training students to help with the upkeep of thousands of laptops and iPads distributed to students in 1:1 initiatives that give students their own devices for the year. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
BUFFALO, N.Y. — IPads and laptops are as common as paper and pencil in many of the nation’s classrooms. So are the cracked screens, stuck keys and dead batteries that go with them.
For some districts, the solution is student “geek squads” that let students hone technical skills while pitching in with the upkeep of technology they’ve grown up with.
Members of Buffalo Public Schools’ tech squads make field trips to an Apple store to learn technical support.
At Oliver W. Winch Middle in South Glens Falls, “Tech Team Junior” members work out of the library and after school to service student Chromebooks.
A survey by the Consortium for School Networking suggests that in 2018, 59% of high schools and 63% of middle schools reported that each of their students had access to their own device.