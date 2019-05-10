Loading articles...

Rural Canada's voice in cabinet says feds looking at funding community ISPs

Minister of Rural Economic Development Bernadette Jordan rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 5, 2019. The minister in charge of a soon-to-be-released plan to help rural Canada thrive will place a a heavy focus on expanding broadband and cellphone coverage, even funding communities that want to become service providers. Rural Economic Development Minister Bernadette Jordan is expected to unveil the strategy next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — The minister in charge of a plan to help rural Canada thrive says she’ll focus on expanding internet and cellphone coverage, even funding communities that want to be their own service providers.

Rural Economic Development Minister Bernadette Jordan is expected to unveil the strategy next month.

In an interview, Jordan says the top complaint she has heard on cross-country travels is the lack of high-speed internet in rural areas.

She says it that hurts businesses and efforts to woo and keep residents.

Jordan says federal money would be used to entice big telecommunications companies to invest in rural areas where populations are smaller and more spread out than in urban centres.

But she says officials are also working out how some of the money could go directly to communities that decide to start their own internet service providers instead of waiting for big companies to show up.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.