Police not releasing more info about fatal shooting of teen

EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities in Oklahoma aren’t providing additional information about a police shooting in which officers killed a naked, unarmed black teenager who had broken into a home.

Sgt. Milo Box and Officer Denton Scherman have been on paid leave since the April 29 shooting in which police say 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis attacked the officers after they followed him into the home in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond. Police provided a basic account of what happened, but have declined to provide additional information, including the race of the officers and whether both of them fired shots.

Police spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon on Friday referred questions about the shooting to District Attorney David Prater. She referred questions about why information hasn’t been released to City Attorney Steve Murdock.

Prater didn’t immediately return a phone call for comment. Murdock declined comment.

Ken Miller, The Associated Press