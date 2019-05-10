Loading articles...

Plan to cut 80,000 trees in beloved Halifax park delayed to protect bird nests

Visitors stroll through Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Friday, August 13, 2010. An ambitious plan to cut down 80,000 smaller trees inside Halifax's most popular seaside park has been put on hold until the fall to ensure the nests of migratory birds are not disturbed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

HALIFAX — An ambitious plan to cut down 80,000 trees inside Halifax’s most popular seaside park has been put on hold until the fall to protect the nests of migratory birds.

Earlier this week, city officials announced the cutting at Point Pleasant Park — aimed at restoring the health of the park’s Acadian forest — would be finished by the end of July.

However, spokesman Brendan Elliott confirmed today no trees would be felled until September because an earlier cull would have violated federal regulations.

Elliott says city staff were made aware of the federal rules as they were drafting a tender for bids, and then the Nova Scotia Bird Society weighed in.

The sprawling park in the city’s south end lost more than 70,000 trees when hurricane Juan roared up the harbour in September 2003, its peak gusts reaching more than 180 kilometres an hour.

The decision to thin the existing forest is part of a long-term plan developed after the storm ravaged large sections of the 75-hectare park.

The Canadian Press

