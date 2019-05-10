Ottawa announces $4.5-million in funding for three palliative care projects

MONCTON, N.B. — Three organizations that focus on palliative care will receive $4.5 million in funding from Ottawa.

Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announced the funding for three projects today at a conference hosted by the New Brunswick Hospice and Palliative Care Association in Moncton.

The Canadian Virtual Hospice is getting $2 million over three years to expand existing virtual services providing information about palliative care and grief support for underserved communities, including families caring for a dying child, francophones, and LGBTQ2 communities.

Another $1.9-million over three years is going to the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association to help with public education, community workshops and a renewed strategy to promote advance care planning.

The Canadian Home Care Association is getting $600,000 over two years to help improve delivery of palliative care in homes.

The money is from a federal program that aims to strengthen palliative care across the country by improving access to care at home and in the community.

“The Government of Canada understands the vital role that palliative and end-of-life care plays in our health care system,” Petitpas Taylor said in a statement.

“This funding means better support for individual Canadians, their families, and caregivers at one of the most difficult times of their lives.”

Shelly Cory, executive director of Canadian Virtual Hospice, welcomed the funding and the commitment to address national gaps in service.

“Canadian Virtual Hospice will translate this investment into even more bilingual, trusted, and free online services for all Canadians living with advanced illness, caregivers, and other family members and struggling with grief,” Cory said.

