Official: Taliban overrun 2 outposts, 15 soldiers killed
by The Associated Press
Posted May 10, 2019 9:08 am EDT
KABUL — An Afghan official says the Taliban have launched an assault on two security outposts in western Badghis province, killing 15 security personnel in the latest in a series of deadly attacks targeting the country’s beleaguered security forces.
Another 11 soldiers were hurt in the onslaught early Friday.
Ziauddinn Akazai, a lawmaker in the province, said the Taliban overran the two outposts in Bala Murghab district.
Defence Ministry spokesman Col. Qais Mangal confirmed the attack but refused to discuss casualties.
The Taliban have inflicted staggering casualties on Afghanistan’s security forces in relentless attacks over the past year, even as the insurgents are talking peace with the United States. The latest round of talks ended Thursday in Doha, where the Taliban maintain a political office, with ‘some progress,” Taliban officials said.
The Associated Press
